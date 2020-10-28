Michigan Tech hockey unveils updated 2020-2021 schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will play its 100th year of hockey in 2020-21 and released its updated schedule for the historical season on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in conjunction with the WCHA unveiling its composite schedule.

The Huskies have 28 regular-season games that include 10 nonconference and 18 WCHA contests with a single series against the nine other league teams.

The 100th season begins at Lake Superior State on November 21-22. The Huskies face Northern Michigan the next weekend for the first of three home-and-away weekends with the Wildcats. The two teams play in Marquette on Black Friday (Nov. 27) with the home-opener at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena set for Saturday (Nov. 28).

No. 4 Minnesota State travels to Houghton on December 4-5. Tech heads to No. 16 Bemidji State on December 11-12 and then wraps up 2020 with another series with NMU. Tech will host Friday’s game.

The Huskies will play 10 games in a busy January. The New Year begins at home against Alabama Huntsville to kick off the WCHA portion of the schedule. Tech travels to Minnesota State (Jan. 8-9) and Ferris State (Jan. 15-16) before a home matchup with LSSU (Jan. 22-23). The month finally wraps up at Bowling Green (Jan. 29-30).

The annual Winter Carnival series will be February 5-6 against Alaska. The Huskies then trek to Alaska Anchorage on February 12-13. Bemidji State comes to town on February 19-20 and the regular season wraps up against NMU on February 26-27. Senior Night will be Friday with the finale on Saturday in Marquette.

The weekend of March 5-6 has been designated as a bye weekend and will be used for make-up games should any league series or any single games be postponed. The format for the 2021 WCHA Postseason Tournament will be determined in the coming weeks. The postseason will play out over the weekends of March 12-13 and March 19-20.

Spectator information for Michigan Tech home games will be announced at a later date. Decisions will be made based on guidelines from the NCAA and WCHA along with institutional, local, and state guidelines. Fans can catch all the this season’s action live on FloHockey.tv or tune in to the Voice of the Huskies Dirk Hembroff on Mix 93 WKMJ.

2020-21 Michigan Tech Hockey Schedule

Nov. 21-22 at Lake Superior State

Nov. 27 at Northern Michigan

Nov. 28 Northern Michigan

Dec. 4-5 Minnesota State

Dec. 11-12 at Bemidji State

Dec. 18 Northern Michigan

Dec. 19 at Northern Michigan

Jan. 1-2 Alabama Huntsville*

Jan. 8-9 at Minnesota State*

Jan. 15-16 at Ferris State*

Jan. 22-23 Lake Superior State*

Jan. 29-30 at Bowling Green*

Feb. 5-6 Alaska* (Winter Carnival)

Feb. 12-13 at Alaska Anchorage*

Feb. 19-20 Bemidji State*

Feb. 26 Northern Michigan*

Feb. 27 at Northern Michigan*

March 12-14 WCHA Playoffs

March 20 WCHA Playoffs

March 26-27 NCAA Regionals

April 9-11 NCAA Frozen Four

*WCHA Games

