Michigan reports more than 3200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, UP increases by 179 cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 179 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

Alger: 5 cases

Baraga: 12 cases

Chippewa: 5 cases

Delta: 60 cases, 1 death, 35 recoveries

Dickinson: 20 cases, 8 recoveries

Gogebic: 5 cases

Houghton: 6 cases

Iron: 3 cases, 6 recoveries

Keweenaw: 1 case

Luce: 8 cases

Mackinac: 3 cases

Marquette: 30 cases

Menominee: 14 cases, 16 recoveries

Ontonagon: 2 cases

Schoolcraft: 5 cases

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4:25 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 5,459 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,638 are considered recovered and 107 have resulted in death. The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 6.8%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 71 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 26. Twenty of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 28.

Aspirus hospitals have nine patients, with five in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has eight patients, and one more in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 patients and nine in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two patients and one more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 143,938 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.20 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 27. Data wasn’t updated Oct. 28.

Michigan reported 3,271 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 167,545. Eighteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,257 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 114,939. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

