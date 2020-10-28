Advertisement

Michigan reports more than 3200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, UP increases by 179 cases

Upper Michigan also reported 1 new death in Delta County and 65 new recoveries.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 179 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 5 cases
  • Baraga: 12 cases
  • Chippewa: 5 cases
  • Delta: 60 cases, 1 death, 35 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 20 cases, 8 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 5 cases
  • Houghton: 6 cases
  • Iron: 3 cases, 6 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 1 case
  • Luce: 8 cases
  • Mackinac: 3 cases
  • Marquette: 30 cases
  • Menominee: 14 cases, 16 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 2 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 5 cases

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4:25 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 5,459 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,638 are considered recovered and 107 have resulted in death. The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 6.8%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 71 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 26. Twenty of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 28.

Aspirus hospitals have nine patients, with five in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has eight patients, and one more in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 patients and nine in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two patients and one more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 143,938 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.20 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 27. Data wasn’t updated Oct. 28.

Michigan reported 3,271 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 167,545. Eighteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,257 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 114,939. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

Back to School & Beyond

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary moves to distance learning until Nov. 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The school says this is because of a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing efforts.

Local

Lake Superior Community Partnership hosts panel to discuss emergency orders implemented by state departments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
After governor Whitmer’s executive orders to move the UP back to phase 4 was voted down by the Senate, Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) held a panel to discuss emergency orders implemented by the state departments and what those mean for businesses.

Latest News

National

Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By FRANK JORDANS and JOHN O’CONNOR
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.