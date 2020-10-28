Advertisement

Michigan K-12 teachers can now receive a grant up to $500

Yesterday, Governor Whitmer’s Administration announced grants available to teachers and staff.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Michigan K-12 teachers and supporting staff are now eligible to receive up to $500.

Superintendent of N.I.C.E. Community Schools, Brian DeAugustine, says teachers and support staff members will be eligible for a stipend due to COVID and online learning done in the spring.

“It looks like teachers will be eligible for $500 and sports staff members will be eligible for $250.”

M.A.P.S. Superintendent, Bill Saunders, says those eligible for the grant had to of worked during the spring lockdown, but that does not include all building staff.

“The eligible recipients are those that are actually hands-on with students … So, unfortunately, like bus drivers, custodians, some of those folks, aren’t going to be eligible for that grant.”

According to DeAugustine, information and deadlines are still being figured out, but qualifying individuals must turn their paperwork in to their district by early November.

“The schools gather that information and we send them down to the Department of Treasury.”

Saunders says money given to those qualified will be for personal use and is happy teachers are being recognized.

“Our teachers are on the front lines every day with our students with COVID in our communities and they’re facing this challenge and they really are unsung heroes.”

If you’re unsure whether you qualify for the grant or not, reach out to your school district.

