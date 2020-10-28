Advertisement

Michigan is 6 for 6 in recognition as a top state for technology

As one of only two states to receive the top grade in each year of the survey, this year’s recognition reinforces Michigan’s status as a national leader in providing government technology services.
Michigan internet infrastructure graphic.
Michigan internet infrastructure graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth straight time, the Center for Digital Government has recognized Michigan with a grade of “A” for its utilization of technology to enhance customer service.

The announcement was part of the center’s sixth biennial Digital States Survey, an evaluation of technology practices of all 50 states.   

“This recognition is a testament to the hard-working, innovative team we have at the state of Michigan, as well as the strong vision and support we receive from the governor and the Legislature,” said Department of Technology, Management & Budget Director Brom Stibitz. “Due to our focus on building systems that support positive user experiences, we have created an environment that has made it easier for state residents and businesses to securely connect with government services and information.”  

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. Their Digital States Survey, conducted biennially in even years, is a comprehensive study that examines best practices, policies, and progress made by state government in their use of digital technologies to better serve their residents and streamline operations. States receive a letter grade, A through F, based on how effectively their IT efforts support priorities and policies, save money, provide benefits, offer solutions, and enable collaboration.  

“We continue to expand our IT and digital strategies to match the needs and demands of our customers,” stated Stibitz. “With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer service, we strive to provide government IT services that meet and exceed user expectations.”  

Earlier this year, Michigan was also recognized as a finalist for overall state government experience in the Center for Digital Government’s fourth annual Government Experience Awards. This year’s award honored U.S. governments that are leveraging innovative IT to enhance services and user experience during the pandemic. Michigan is a perennial standout, having placed in the top five states in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for Overall Government Experience during past award years.   

