Marquette DDA moves parking permits to digital system

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is modernizing its parking permit system.

Gone are the tags hanging from rearview mirrors, as the new system is digital.

Drivers register their vehicles online, pay and have access to other options as well, including auto-renewal.

Last month, the DDA rolled out its parking passport app, this is the next step to make parking downtown streamlined and more modern.

“We’ve been making a lot of progress. This past year has seen a lot of new programs implemented the digital permitting is the second component of that transitioning and bringing in that technological component that brings with it the convenience from both the administrative side, and more importantly, the customer side as well,” said Rebecca Finco, the Marquette DDA Executive Director.

The digital parking permit is open to the public and is subject to availability.

