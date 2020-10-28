Marquette and Ishpeming first responders receive hazard pay

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette police officers, firefighters and Ishpeming police officers were approved to receive a $1,000 bonus.

Mike Angeli, Marquette City Manager, said the request was approved in Monday’s city commission meeting.

“As first responders, they’re in contact with people on a daily basis," Angeli said. "Strangers. Unusual situations put them in a position of what we would consider hazardous work.”

The bonuses were funded through the CARES Act passed in the Spring.

Ishpeming police department was approved for the same hazard pay back in September.

Chief of Police, Steve Snowaert, said this was city’s way of showing they understand their circumstances.

“Here it is," Snowaert said. "Thank you. We know you can’t stop working. We know you have to come in contact.”

Additionally, he said that the money should have been distributed to healthcare workers, as well.

“Some of the healthcare workers and the nurses and the doctors and the people working in the hospitals that are probably in more contact than we are," Snowaert said. "Have they been given this?”

Although health care workers were not included in the recent approval, premium pay for Marquette city workers was approved. They will receive a one-time payment of a minimum of 250 dollars.

