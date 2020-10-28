Advertisement

’Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall’ to be held online tonight

The town hall features Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan elections town hall graphic.
Michigan elections town hall graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A one-hour voter information town hall will be streamed online tonight in Upper Michigan.

The “Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall” will be with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, hosted at WLNS-TV in Lansing.

“With just days before this historic election, the Secretary and I are committed to getting as much information out to voters as we possibly can,” Nessel said. “We appreciate the commitment of WLNS and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for making sure this information gets out to viewers and listeners across the state.”

The town hall will be moderated by WLNS news anchor Sheri Jones, who will ask questions submitted by Michigan voters.

The program will be broadcast at stations across Michigan and close-captioned by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, which represents more than 300 TV and radio stations throughout the state.

“There is too much misinformation flying around about the voting process, and we are pleased to help our members offer such an important program on the voting process to their viewers and listeners,” said MAB President and Chief Executive Officer Karole White. “Broadcasters are a highly trusted medium; we bring Michigan residents news, information, entertainment and vital emergency messages in times of need. We want to make sure every voter knows how, when and where to vote – and we have the best sources of information for them: Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.”

Secretary Benson and Attorney General Nessel are working closely together to ensure Michigan voters have the information they need to vote – whether they vote early or on Election Day.

“My top priority is ensuring voters know their rights and how to exercise them,” said Secretary Benson. “The record turnout we’re already seeing highlights the trust Michigan citizens have in the security and integrity of our elections system, and conversations like these help to reinforce that trust and ensure every voter has access to the information they need to make sure their vote counts and their voice is heard.”

You can watch the entire town hall, with blacked-out commercial breaks, online at https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/livestream2/.

