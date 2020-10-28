Advertisement

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary moves to distance learning through Nov. 12

The school says this is because of a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing efforts.
Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. FILE.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary is moving to distance learning Thursday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Nov. 12.

The school says this is because of a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing efforts.

The school is reminding parents and students that all classwork during this time will be mandatory and it will be graded.

Anyone with questions can contact the school’s administration.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

