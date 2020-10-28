Iron Mountain ‘Friends of the DDA’ award 11 businesses relief fund grants

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Friends of the Downtown Development Authority in Iron Mountain have awarded 11 businesses $550, through its Downtown Business Relief Fund micgrogrant program. This fund was created to assist downtown small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The Friends of the DDA raised approximately $6,000 which was used to award microgrants to qualified downtown small businesses.

This fundraising effort was kicked off in May with a live Virtual Concert and through donations from the community and local businesses.

“We’re just so happy that we’re able to help in any way because these businesses have been so deeply impacted by events related to COVID,” said the DDA program director, Amber Pipp.

The money is to be used for approved business-related operational costs, such as rent, utilities, or toward development of an e-commerce site for the business.

The businesses that were awarded this grant include: 906 Quilting Services, BK Enterprises The Engraving Store, Echo Boutique, Izzy B Boutique, Mellon Chiropractic Clinic, Mully & Mo’s, Sol Blu Lounge & Taproom, Split Endz Hair Salon, Teena’s Healing Hands, The Music Tree, and The Savage Mane Salon & Day Spa. To learn more about the Friends of the DDA, click here.

