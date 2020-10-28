Advertisement

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital appoints new Chief Nursing Officer

Michele Petersen, RN, MSN brings more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.
Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has announced the appointment of Michele Petersen, RN, MSN as the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has announced the appointment of Michele Petersen, RN, MSN as the hospital's Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).

“We are excited to have Michele join the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital team,” said Hunter Nostrant, CEO of HNJH. “Her extensive experience in nursing and leadership skills and expertise will be a valuable addition as we continue serving the needs of our community.”

Petersen brings more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, most recently as Chief Nurse Executive for Presbyterian Socorro General Hospital, a 24-bed Critical Access Hospital (CAH) in New Mexico.

She has held that role since 2014 and oversaw all nursing departments and clinical services for the hospital. Petersen earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti and a Master of Science in nursing from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Petersen was born and raised in Dearborn but spent summers on Nevins Lake in Shingleton. She married her husband, Howard, on Mackinac Island.

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.” As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic centers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, we are able to provide a wide range of services. By placing a high value on compassion, customer service, quality, respect, teamwork, and trust, our skillful physicians and professional medical staff are dedicated to growing a healthier community.

