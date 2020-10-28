Habitat for Humanity of Michigan celebrates outstanding volunteers, partners

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Habitat for Humanity of Michigan (HFHM) recognized 21 individuals and organizations at its 24th Annual Affiliates in Motion Conference, on October 26. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the conference and awards ceremony were held virtually as a live-streamed event.

Four award categories honored the hard work, dedication, and significant accomplishments of individuals and organizations that have advanced the mission of HFHM.

Award Winners:

Affiliate of the Year Award – Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region

ReStore Innovation Award – Lapeer-Tuscola Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Homeowner Partner of the Year Award – Stacy Bishop, Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity

In addition, 18 individuals will be recognized by their local Habitat for Humanity affiliate with a Volunteer of the Year award.

Local Affiliate Volunteer of the Year Awards - 18 Volunteers from throughout Michigan

Nellie Briggs, Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity

Thelma Castillo, Blue Water Habitat for Humanity

Richard Kowalczyk, Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity

Zoe Gaertner, Copper Country Habitat for Humanity

Darryl Smith, Genesee County Habitat for Humanity

Gene Trombley, Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity

Thomas Mills, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region

Jim Garlough, Habitat for Humanity Detroit

Courtney M. LaLonde, Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand

Al Goman, Habitat for Humanity Menominee River

Andy Hengesbach, Habitat for Humanity of Ionia County

Judd Webster, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County

Terry Reinink, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity

Gail Hoffman, Livingston County Habitat for Humanity

Tom Thompson, Macomb County Habitat for Humanity

Marie Gwillim, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County

Keith Greenwald, Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity

Pamela Lenartowicz, Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity

“We are delighted to honor the Habitat affiliates, volunteers, and homeowner partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure that people in their community have access to safe, decent, affordable housing,” said Sandy Pearson, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “We are especially impressed with the efforts our affiliates and volunteers have made this year throughout the pandemic to keep projects going safely and continuing to serve their communities. We are feeling inspired!”

About Habitat for Humanity of Michigan: Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is the state support organization for Michigan’s more than 50 Habitat for Humanity affiliates and ReStores which serve nearly every county in the state. Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. For more information, visit www.habitatmichigan.org.

