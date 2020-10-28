Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan celebrates outstanding volunteers, partners

Two volunteers were awarded in Upper Michigan.
Habitat for Humanity logo.
Habitat for Humanity logo.(Habitat for Humanity)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Habitat for Humanity of Michigan (HFHM) recognized 21 individuals and organizations at its 24th Annual Affiliates in Motion Conference, on October 26. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the conference and awards ceremony were held virtually as a live-streamed event.

Four award categories honored the hard work, dedication, and significant accomplishments of individuals and organizations that have advanced the mission of HFHM.

Award Winners:

  • Affiliate of the Year Award – Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region
  • ReStore Innovation Award – Lapeer-Tuscola Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  • Homeowner Partner of the Year Award – Stacy Bishop, Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity

In addition, 18 individuals will be recognized by their local Habitat for Humanity affiliate with a Volunteer of the Year award.

Local Affiliate Volunteer of the Year Awards - 18 Volunteers from throughout Michigan

  • Nellie Briggs, Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity
  • Thelma Castillo, Blue Water Habitat for Humanity
  • Richard Kowalczyk, Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity
  • Zoe Gaertner, Copper Country Habitat for Humanity
  • Darryl Smith, Genesee County Habitat for Humanity
  • Gene Trombley, Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity
  • Thomas Mills, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region
  • Jim Garlough, Habitat for Humanity Detroit
  • Courtney M. LaLonde, Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand
  • Al Goman, Habitat for Humanity Menominee River
  • Andy Hengesbach, Habitat for Humanity of Ionia County
  • Judd Webster, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County
  • Terry Reinink, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity
  • Gail Hoffman, Livingston County Habitat for Humanity
  • Tom Thompson, Macomb County Habitat for Humanity
  • Marie Gwillim, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County
  • Keith Greenwald, Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity
  • Pamela Lenartowicz, Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity

“We are delighted to honor the Habitat affiliates, volunteers, and homeowner partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure that people in their community have access to safe, decent, affordable housing,” said Sandy Pearson, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “We are especially impressed with the efforts our affiliates and volunteers have made this year throughout the pandemic to keep projects going safely and continuing to serve their communities. We are feeling inspired!”

About Habitat for Humanity of Michigan: Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is the state support organization for Michigan’s more than 50 Habitat for Humanity affiliates and ReStores which serve nearly every county in the state. Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. For more information, visit www.habitatmichigan.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

MDHHS launches media campaign promoting free mental wellness counseling

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The campaign acknowledges COVID-19 distress and urges Michiganders to Be Kind to Your Mind.

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer, state leaders hold press conference on voting in the General Election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter.

State Politics

Voting history of Detroit woman, 103, dates back to FDR

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Talu Massey voted absentee in September, eight decades after casting her first presidential ballot, for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

State Politics

’Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall’ to be held online tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The town hall features Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Latest News

News

Taste the Local Difference holding virtual food festival

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
It’s a social media campaign aimed at sharing stories, recipes, and information about buying local food.

News

Simple Beauty Photography

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Bethany Vaughn, the owner of Simple Beauty Photography, on her perspective on COVID-19 as a photographer, as well as the state of her business.

Politics

Extended Interview with Rep. Beau LaFave

Updated: 5 hours ago
Extended Interview with Rep. Beau LaFave

News

Simple Beauty Photography

Updated: 5 hours ago
A discussion with Bethany Vaughn, the owner of Simple Beauty Photography, on her perspective on COVID-19 as a photographer, as well as the state of her business.

VOD Recordings

Project Keep Kids Warm continues efforts in western Marquette County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Project Keep Kids Warm continues efforts in western Marquette County

News

Project Adventrus Reflection

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The over 1,000 mile trek is complete