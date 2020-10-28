Gov. Whitmer, state leaders hold press conference on voting in the General Election

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a press conference on coordinated efforts to help ensure a convenient and flexible election.

You can watch the press conference at Facebook.com/GovGretchenWhitmer and twitter.com/GovWhitmer, or embedded below.

Join us live in Lansing. https://t.co/WyTvM1zQcH — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.