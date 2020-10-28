Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer, state leaders hold press conference on voting in the General Election

The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter.
Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a press conference on coordinated efforts to help ensure a convenient and flexible election.

You can watch the press conference at Facebook.com/GovGretchenWhitmer and twitter.com/GovWhitmer, or embedded below.

