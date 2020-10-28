Gov. Whitmer, state leaders hold press conference on voting in the General Election
Oct. 28, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a press conference on coordinated efforts to help ensure a convenient and flexible election.
Join us live in Lansing. https://t.co/WyTvM1zQcH— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 28, 2020
