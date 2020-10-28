Gov. Whitmer signs bills into law extending expiration on enhanced licenses, state IDs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5756 and 5757 into law.

The governor also vetoed House Bill 4476.

House Bill 5756 and 5757 extend the validity of enhanced driver licenses, enhanced official state personal identification cards, and official state personal identification cards that expired on or after March 1, 2020. Each will now be valid until December 11, 2020.

The bills also waive late fees for renewal of these cards. The bills were sponsored by Representative Mike Mueller, R-Linden.

House Bill 4476 was vetoed by the governor. The bill would have increased the threshold for certain competitive bidding contracts for a wide variety of local road projects, but also created a cap for certain projects. This would have effectively cancelled certain ongoing road maintenance projects.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Gary Eisen, R-Saint Clair Township.

To view the governor’s veto letter for HB 4476, click here.

