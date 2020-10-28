Advertisement

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announces CEO to step down next month

Karmen Lemke will step down from her position effective November 13.
Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes; Karmen Lemke
Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes; Karmen Lemke (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN (WLUC) - Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announced Wednesday that Karmen Lemke, Chief Executive Officer since November 2018, will step down from her position effective November 13.

Lemke will remain in community leadership in a new opportunity based in Green Bay.

Lemke’s tenure with the organization was highlighted by her representation as an enthusiastic ambassador sharing the mission, vision and values of the organization throughout our Council’s 52 counties in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. While the challenges of the tragic loss of Girl Scouts and their Troop Leader in Chippewa Falls and the COVID-19 pandemic tested the organization, Lemke’s compassion and determination helped lead the way.

Lemke said, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as CEO of this amazing organization. The true superstars are, and will always be, the girls and our volunteers who inspire all of us who proudly serve Girl Scouts.”

The organization’s Board Executive Committee will announce their transition plan in the weeks to come.

A council spokesperson said, “We are grateful for Karmen’s contributions and wish her the very best in her future endeavors. Our organization remains strong and continues to be a beacon of connection and inspiration to girls and their families in this time of challenge and uncertainty. Girl Scouts is still here for everyone, as always.”

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) partners with 5,000 volunteers, serves approximately 16,000 girls, covering 58 counties across northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 888.747.6945 or visit gsnwgl.org. GSNWGL is a proud United Way partner program. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit gsnwgl.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

