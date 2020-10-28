Game of the Week: Lake Linden-Hubbell at Forest Park

LAKE LINDEN/CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The high school football playoffs begin this week, and our game of the week is a matchup we haven’t seen in a while.

Five years to the exact date. This Saturday, on Halloween, the Lake Linden-Hubbell Lakes will travel to Crystal Falls to face the Forest Park Trojans for round one of the 8-player playoffs. The last time these two teams played? Halloween of 2015, in the 11-player playoffs.

The Lakes are new to the 8-player league in the UP, but they’ve already made an impact, going 3-1 in games they played during this pandemic shortened season.

“Honestly i think that it has gone quite well with our expectations that we had, and the best is yet to come to see how this season ends up,” said Lakes head coach Brett Gervais.

This weekend, the Lakes will face a once familiar rival, Forest Park. The Trojans have been successful in 8-player football, winning a state title, and constantly playing hard, physical football.

“I have a lot of respect for their football program, they’ve always been top notch, whether it was 11-man or 8-man,” said Gervais.

The Trojans have only played two games this year, but have won both. Despite closing temporarily due to COVID-19 and seeing their longtime coaches step down mid-season, this team has still performed well.

“It’s definitely been an up and down year, lots of obstacles, but I’m proud of the kids for showing up every day and going to work,” said Brian Fabbri, head coach for the Trojans.

The Lakes have also missed games due to COVID-19, but have fought hard to prove themselves on the field regardless.

"It’s the most team like team that I’ve ever been on, it’s a very tight group of guys, and i’m proud of them,” said Lakes linebacker Isaac Codere.

And even though no one on either team has ever faced the other, they know what to expect on Saturday.

“Physicality,” said Codere. "They’ve got two big running backs. so we’re going to go out there and be the tougher team, and we’re going to get it done.”

The Trojans have similar optimism, two way end Tommy Showers said, “Everyone has to do their individual assignments, play team football, that’s about it. That’s how we win.”

Both teams have the same goal in mind, one especially important to seniors this time of year.

To keep. Playing. Football.

“I love football, we love football," said Codere. "So if a win means we get to play it more, we’re going to win.”

“We’re not finished yet," added Showers. "We have a lot to do, so let’s get it done.”

Kickoff in Crystal Falls this Saturday is set for 1 p.m. central time.

