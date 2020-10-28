Colder Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday

Thursday: Some snow showers and flurries over portions of the north, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly in the 30s

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds

Highs: 30s to near 40 far south

Saturday: Sunshine, breezy and warmer

Highs: 40s to around 50

Turning windy and colder late Saturday night in the northwest U.P.

Sunday: Windy and colder, snow likely, heaviest in the northwest wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: near 30 into the 30s with some drop in temperature during the day

Next week starts out cold. However, a significant warming trend beginning on Tuesday. Well above average temperatures are then expected through the rest of the week.

