Colder Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday
But Significant Warming is Expected Halloween
Thursday: Some snow showers and flurries over portions of the north, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly in the 30s
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds
Highs: 30s to near 40 far south
Saturday: Sunshine, breezy and warmer
Highs: 40s to around 50
Turning windy and colder late Saturday night in the northwest U.P.
Sunday: Windy and colder, snow likely, heaviest in the northwest wind snow belts of Lake Superior
Highs: near 30 into the 30s with some drop in temperature during the day
Next week starts out cold. However, a significant warming trend beginning on Tuesday. Well above average temperatures are then expected through the rest of the week.
