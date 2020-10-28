Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y.

An Amber Alert was issued in New York for Natalie R. Huntington, a missing 2-month-old girl.
An Amber Alert was issued in New York for Natalie R. Huntington, a missing 2-month-old girl.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Orleans County Sheriff Office activated the New York State Amber Alert for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday.

Officials are investigating a child abduction that occurred at 4287 Manning Road, in Holley, New York at about 8 a.m.

The child, Natalie R. Huntington, is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches tall.

A car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child.

The suspect, Kevin A. Huntington Jr. is 16 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

A second suspect, Alyssa M. Bel is 15 years old with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

Kevin A. Huntington Jr.,16, and Alyssa M. Bel, 15, are suspects in the abduction of a 2-month-old girl in New York. Officials issued an Amber Alert for Natalie R. Huntington.
Kevin A. Huntington Jr.,16, and Alyssa M. Bel, 15, are suspects in the abduction of a 2-month-old girl in New York. Officials issued an Amber Alert for Natalie R. Huntington.(MissingKids.org)

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff Office at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

