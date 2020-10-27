Whitmer: Perrigo chooses Grand Rapids for new North American corporate headquarters

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday announced that Perrigo, a leading global provider of self-care products, plans to establish its North American Corporate Headquarters in Grand Rapids.

The project is expected to generate $44.7 million in private investment and create 170 well-paying jobs for Michigan workers.

“The decision by Perrigo to establish its North American Corporate Headquarters in Grand Rapids underscores the strength of Michigan’s business climate and our talented workforce,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is great news for Michigan workers, their families, and our economy as we continue to move forward with economic recovery and growth here in our state.”

Perrigo Company plc is a publicly-traded, leading provider of quality, affordable self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. With more than $5 billion in annual sales expected this year, Perrigo employs more than 4,000 employees at its offices and manufacturing facilities in Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Perrigo plans to establish its North American Corporate Headquarters in Grand Rapids where it will house its U.S.-based executive team, as well as certain senior corporate functional and business unit leaders. The company plans to move into a newly constructed facility at 430 Monroe Ave. NW within Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park in the city’s Medical Mile district.

As a result of the company’s investment and job creation, the project has been awarded a $2 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Southeast Florida and a suburb of Chicago.

“Our commitment to consumer self-care remains steadfast, and so too does our commitment to West Michigan,” said Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer Murray S. Kessler. “What is especially exciting about our future North American Corporate Headquarters in Grand Rapids is the location within the world-renowned Medical Mile, which will allow Perrigo to leverage the expertise of healthcare and innovation thought leaders who share our passion for making self-care accessible, affordable and effective for all. We are thankful for all of those involved in making this project a reality, especially Governor Whitmer, The Right Place and their partners at the MEDC.”

In addition to bringing new jobs to Grand Rapids, the company offers a clear pathway to upward mobility for its employees, encourages personal and professional development, offers tuition reimbursement and incentives, and is creating professional-level as well as entry-level jobs in a geographically disadvantaged area.

“Perrigo’s continued investment in Michigan and its workforce is a clear example of our efforts to support projects that enable long-term prosperity for Michiganders and create economic resiliency in the state,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark A. Burton. “This new headquarters facility means excellent jobs for our residents and highlights our advantages as a growing location for major headquarters. We’re pleased to work with our local partners and support this investment as we work toward continued economic recovery for all Michiganders.”

The city of Grand Rapids has offered to support the project with a property tax abatement valued at $1.5 million and a $140,000 one-year parking incentive for city-owned lots or ramps. Individuals interested in careers with Perrigo should visit https://www.perrigo.com/start-your-career-future-health.

“This headquarters announcement solidifies the competitive advantage Grand Rapids provides to global companies like Perrigo,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “We look forward to their enhanced investment and impact in Grand Rapids and the West Michigan region.”

“Perrigo’s decision to locate its North American Corporate Headquarters in Grand Rapids is great news for West Michgan and is evidence of our ability to attract new talent and new businesses to our thriving community. With 170 new, well-paying jobs here on Grand Rapids' world-renowned Medical Mile, this news reaffirms that our community is a place in which businesses want to invest and where people can build great careers,” State Senator Winnie Brinks said.

“Perrigo’s commitment to Grand Rapids will be part of our city’s development as a center of innovation and excellence. The collaboration that led to this decision is exactly how government and business should work together,” said State Representative David LaGrand.

The Right Place worked closely with Perrigo, MEDC, Michigan State University, and other community partners to ensure the company continued its growth in the region.

“Since 1996, Grand Rapids has been investing in its now world-renowned health industry cluster focused on improving the lives of consumers and patients,” said Birgit Klohs, President and CEO of The Right Place, Inc. “The Medical Mile is a thriving hub for research and innovation and Perrigo’s decision to establish its North American Corporate Headquarters here further solidifies the Medical Mile and Downtown Grand Rapids as a destination for business success.”

The news builds on last September’s announcement that Acrisure, one of the top 10 insurance brokers worldwide, is relocating and expanding its headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids. When completed, the project is expected to generate an investment of $33 million. Acrisure has also committed to creating and maintaining a minimum of 400 new high-paying jobs, above the current statewide employment level of 873, with an average wage of $74,464.

With the growing professional services sector and the talent pipeline in the state, Michigan is uniquely positioned to provide companies with workforce needs in manufacturing, R&D and a company headquarters all in one location. Michigan started 2020 with great momentum in economic development, building off record-breaking investments in next-generation automotive, advanced manufacturing and high tech in particular in 2019. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Michigan has been rising in recent national business climate rankings as a result of a deep pool of highly skilled talent, connected location and affordable cost of living.

