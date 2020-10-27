TV6 Canathon goes virtual for 2020 season

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV6 has decided to transform the annual TV6 Canathon into a virtual event.

After consulting with officials at local food pantries it was decided to change the TV6 Canathon from a non-perishable food collection event to a monetary donation event. The food pantries expressed great concern about conducting the collection safely due to COVID 19. There were too many uncertainties about people donating at collection sites and donations being transported to local food pantries where they are sorted then distributed to those in need.

By making the TV6 Canathon virtual it greatly reduces the chance of COVID 19 infection by all those traditionally involved in the event. Many businesses are temporarily closed or operating at reduce capacity, schools throughout the region are open on a week-by-week basis because of the spread of COVID 19 and the food pantries have greatly modified their operating procedures due to safety concerns.

In order to facilitate donations from throughout the region TV6 has developed a TV6 Canathon website which makes it easy to donate directly to your local food pantry. The web address will be www.tv6canathon.com, which will go live at the start of the Virtual TV6 Canathon on November 2 (collections conclude December 11).

Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal or credit/debit card.

There are several advantages to transitioning to monetary donations. It gives people a chance to donate directly to their local food pantry without fear of infection. Plus, the local food pantries have increased buying power and can get more “bang for the buck” when purchasing food through their sources.

Also, food pantries can purchase what they need when they need it. Many food pantries have limited storage space when it comes to keeping fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and fresh/frozen meat on hand. When money is donated, they are able to purchase items like turkey for holiday meals.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, The Munising News in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, and Media Brew in Marquette County for stepping up and supporting the 2020 Virtual TV6 Canathon.

