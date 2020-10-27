Advertisement

TV6 Canathon goes virtual for 2020 season

After consulting with officials at local food pantries it was decided to change the TV6 Canathon from a non-perishable food collection event to a monetary donation event.
Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020, with area partners.
Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020, with area partners.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV6 has decided to transform the annual TV6 Canathon into a virtual event.

After consulting with officials at local food pantries it was decided to change the TV6 Canathon from a non-perishable food collection event to a monetary donation event. The food pantries expressed great concern about conducting the collection safely due to COVID 19. There were too many uncertainties about people donating at collection sites and donations being transported to local food pantries where they are sorted then distributed to those in need.

By making the TV6 Canathon virtual it greatly reduces the chance of COVID 19 infection by all those traditionally involved in the event. Many businesses are temporarily closed or operating at reduce capacity, schools throughout the region are open on a week-by-week basis because of the spread of COVID 19 and the food pantries have greatly modified their operating procedures due to safety concerns.

In order to facilitate donations from throughout the region TV6 has developed a TV6 Canathon website which makes it easy to donate directly to your local food pantry. The web address will be www.tv6canathon.com, which will go live at the start of the Virtual TV6 Canathon on November 2 (collections conclude December 11).

Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal or credit/debit card.

There are several advantages to transitioning to monetary donations. It gives people a chance to donate directly to their local food pantry without fear of infection. Plus, the local food pantries have increased buying power and can get more “bang for the buck” when purchasing food through their sources.

Also, food pantries can purchase what they need when they need it. Many food pantries have limited storage space when it comes to keeping fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and fresh/frozen meat on hand. When money is donated, they are able to purchase items like turkey for holiday meals.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, The Munising News in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, and Media Brew in Marquette County for stepping up and supporting the 2020 Virtual TV6 Canathon.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual haunted barn hosted at Dickinson County Fairgrounds

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The event takes place October 30th and 31st from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time.

News

4-H Club in Marquette County hosting virtual fundraiser

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
This year, the 4-H club went virtual and waived its participation fee due to covid-19 and is hosting a fundraiser for educational equipment and curriculum needed for kids to participate.

News

Marquette County officials respond to Secretary of State’s ban on open carry firearms November 3

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says his department will not enforce the ban. Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese says the ban violates voters' Second Amendment rights.

News

RUNAWAY: Police searching for 14-year-old Jiri Solka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
He was last seen on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Escanaba.

Latest News

News

Dickinson County declares ‘state of emergency’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to the Dickinson County Controller Brian Bousley, this means that if the county needs additional resources from the state or federal level, the declaration will help.

News

Michigan Department of Transportation installs reflective posts along U.P. highways

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The delineators assist drivers in low visibility conditions and at night. They are proven to help reduce the number of lane departure crashes in Michigan.

News

Rifle company donates $47,040 to Iron River family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Henry Repeating Arms made 65 custom rifles and sold them, to raise money for 3-year-old Preslie Mantsch, who is fighting cancer.

State

Whitmer administration announces grants for eligible teachers, support staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Under both the Teacher COVID-19 Grant and the Support Staff COVID-19 Grant programs, eligible teachers can receive up to $500 and eligible support staff can receive up to $250.

State

Whitmer: Perrigo chooses Grand Rapids for new North American corporate headquarters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The global consumer self-care provider will add 170 new jobs and invest $44.7 million in Grand Rapids with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

State

Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $27.1M for Wednesday drawing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The largest Lotto 47 prize ever won was a $23.6 million jackpot.