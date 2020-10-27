The UPside - October 26, 2020

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the caring volunteers and organizers of Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The organization has been helping cancer patients and their families for more than 60 years.

Learn more about the efforts in the video above.

To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.