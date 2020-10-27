Advertisement

The UPside - October 26, 2020

This week’s UPsiders are the caring volunteers and organizers of Cancer Care of Marquette County.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the caring volunteers and organizers of Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The organization has been helping cancer patients and their families for more than 60 years.

Learn more about the efforts in the video above.

To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The UPside

The UPside - October 26, 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UPside - October 26, 2020

News

31 Backpacks receives a $10,000 donation towards helping kids

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Students in the program jumped from 225 students to 2,100 students once the pandemic hit the country and schools shut down.

News

Library offers early literacy program in Houghton

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The program offers a way for kids to begin reading before reaching kindergarten.

News

‘Tis the season for wreath-making at ‘Barrel + Beam’ Brewery

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden conducts fall floral wreath workshop with Christmas-themed sessions starting in November.

Latest News

News

Hancock mother looking to take Michigan’s “Elisha’s Law” to the national level

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
On Valentine’s Day 1989, 6-year-old Elisha Kitchen from Hancock exited her school bus and was struck by a car that ignored the red flashing lights.

News

Alzheimer’s Association Chocolate Jubilee available to all Michiganders

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The 36th annual jubilee kicked off Saturday to bring awareness and raise money for the Alzheimer’s community.

Opening UP

Superior Arts Youth Theater is producing an animated series featuring youth ages 5 to 15 as voice actors

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Superior Arts Youth Theater is getting a little artistic with this year’s productions.

News

New resale kids clothing shop opens in Gwinn

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Parents can purchase clothing, strollers, bottles and other necessities for their kids for a reasonable price.

Opening UP

8-year-old’s birthday car parade includes big surprise TV6 guest

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
‘Shawn Householder Superfan’ Miranda gets thrilling birthday surprise by the TV6 anchorman & meteorologist.

News

Blood drive challenge amongst Marquette County Lion’s Clubs

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The blood will be donated to 13 different U.P. hospitals.