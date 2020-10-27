Advertisement

Sunshine returns before midweek precip

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High pressure quickly moves across the area leading to a mostly sunny day. Then, a warm front sweeps from west to east with a little light snow in the Keweenaw and east overnight. Tomorrow afternoon a rain/snow mix develops ahead of a cold front, which dives from north to south. The overall pattern remains quieter and a touch milder as our jetstream stays in a more west to east wind flow. Temperatures will moderate for Halloween with highs in the 40s!

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and breezy

  • Highs: Low to mid-30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix showers and more seasonal

  • Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Morning snow showers along the northerly wind belts. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool

  • Highs: Mainly 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

  • Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Then, rain/snow mix during the evening

  • Highs: Upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and breezy

  • Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Mid 40s

