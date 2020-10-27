RUNAWAY: Police searching for 14-year-old Jiri Solka

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UDPATE: The Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers are searching for a juvenile runaway in the Escanaba area.

14-year-old Jiri Christian Solka was last seen on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Escanaba. Officers with public safety told TV6 there are some unknowns in this instance, but that he was at least seen last on Wednesday, Oct. 14. No other details were given, but officers said they have heard some reports of possible sightings.

He is described at 5′4″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, Caucasian, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Solka also wears glasses, as seen in the photos above.

Public safety says Solka also has specific medication he may need.

Anyone with information on where Solka may be is asked to call the Escanaba Department of Public Safety at 906-786-5911.

