Rifle company donates $47,040 to Iron River family

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -From ‘Peddling for Preslie,’ to ‘Prayers for Preslie’.

A 3-year-old girl from Iron River, Preslie Mantsch, was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in April of this year and still has two years of treatment left. Tom, Preslie’s father, who is an emergency responder for Iron River reached out to Henry Repeating Arms in Rice Lake, Wisc., after he saw the company makes ‘Guns for Great Causes.’

“It’s kind of a God sent to be honest with you,” he told TV6.

The company made a series of 65 custom rifles, with ‘Prayers for Preslie’ written on the gun. Each gun sold for $620.

According to the company’s communications director, Dan Clayton-Luce those sold out in record time.

“We took 62 of the rifles, and put those up for sale on our website. Those sold our within a matter of 4-5 hours, after we made the initial announcement,” said Clayton-Luce.

They also put the last and first rifle of the series up for auction.

“Serial number one raised over $6,500 which was, I believe it was a record for us, as far as ‘Guns for Great Causes’ go,” Clayton-Luce explained.

One gun is also being donated to the Mantsch family, along with a check for $47,040. Mantsch says this money has allowed him and his wife to take unpaid leave from their jobs, to take care of Preslie.

“It’s really surreal. It’s amazing that a U.S.A.-made gun company did something so nice for my daughter. To see her name on it, but it sucks the reason behind it,” he said.

Mantsch says Preslie’s journey has been up and down, but she continues to fight.

“One day she’ll be really, really good. and then we have to give her Chemo and she’s sick,” he told TV6.

Mantsch says he is beyond thankful for all of the support and looks forward to seeing their custom gun.

