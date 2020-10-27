Advertisement

Rifle company donates $47,040 to Iron River family

Henry Repeating Arms made 65 custom rifles and sold them, to raise money for 3-year-old Preslie Mantsch, who is fighting cancer.
The Mantsch family and a picture of the custom 'Prayers for Preslie' gun.
The Mantsch family and a picture of the custom 'Prayers for Preslie' gun.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -From ‘Peddling for Preslie,’ to ‘Prayers for Preslie’.

A 3-year-old girl from Iron River, Preslie Mantsch, was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in April of this year and still has two years of treatment left. Tom, Preslie’s father, who is an emergency responder for Iron River reached out to Henry Repeating Arms in Rice Lake, Wisc., after he saw the company makes ‘Guns for Great Causes.’

“It’s kind of a God sent to be honest with you,” he told TV6.

The company made a series of 65 custom rifles, with ‘Prayers for Preslie’ written on the gun. Each gun sold for $620.

According to the company’s communications director, Dan Clayton-Luce those sold out in record time.

“We took 62 of the rifles, and put those up for sale on our website. Those sold our within a matter of 4-5 hours, after we made the initial announcement,” said Clayton-Luce.

They also put the last and first rifle of the series up for auction.

“Serial number one raised over $6,500 which was, I believe it was a record for us, as far as ‘Guns for Great Causes’ go,” Clayton-Luce explained.

One gun is also being donated to the Mantsch family, along with a check for $47,040. Mantsch says this money has allowed him and his wife to take unpaid leave from their jobs, to take care of Preslie.

“It’s really surreal. It’s amazing that a U.S.A.-made gun company did something so nice for my daughter. To see her name on it, but it sucks the reason behind it,” he said.

Mantsch says Preslie’s journey has been up and down, but she continues to fight.

“One day she’ll be really, really good. and then we have to give her Chemo and she’s sick,” he told TV6.

Mantsch says he is beyond thankful for all of the support and looks forward to seeing their custom gun.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson County declares ‘state of emergency’

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to the Dickinson County Controller Brian Bousley, this means that if the county needs additional resources from the state or federal level, the declaration will help.

News

Michigan Department of Transportation installs reflective posts along U.P. highways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The delineators assist drivers in low visibility conditions and at night. They are proven to help reduce the number of lane departure crashes in Michigan.

State

Whitmer administration announces grants for eligible teachers, support staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Under both the Teacher COVID-19 Grant and the Support Staff COVID-19 Grant programs, eligible teachers can receive up to $500 and eligible support staff can receive up to $250.

State

Whitmer: Perrigo chooses Grand Rapids for new North American corporate headquarters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The global consumer self-care provider will add 170 new jobs and invest $44.7 million in Grand Rapids with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Latest News

State

Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $27.1M for Wednesday drawing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The largest Lotto 47 prize ever won was a $23.6 million jackpot.

State

Coast Guard informs public of cold weather precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cold air and freezing water temperatures significantly decrease survival time for persons immersed in the water or exposed to the elements.

News

Glow Sculpting Spa Tattoo Removal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jamie Thayer, co-owner of the Glow Sculpting Spa, about the various therapies she offers with her business, as well as a live tattoo removal demonstration.

News

Glow Sculpting Spa Tattoo Removal

Updated: 5 hours ago
A discussion with Jamie Thayer, co-owner of the Glow Sculpting Spa, about the various therapies she offers with her business, as well as a live tattoo removal demonstration.

News

Marquette City Commission votes to prohibit smoking at parks and beaches

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Commissioners say the amendment is a great benefit to public health.

News

31 Backpacks receives a $10,000 donation towards helping kids

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Students in the program jumped from 225 students to 2,100 students once the pandemic hit the country and schools shut down.