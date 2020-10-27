Queen City Running Co. in Marquette is hosting its 5th annual Trick-or-Trot on Halloween

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Co. Is hosting its fifth annual Trick-or-Trot 5K this Saturday on Halloween.

Registration is $20 per person and all proceeds will go to JJ Packs, a non-profit which supplies low-income kids with lunches on the weekends.

Kevin Thomsen, owner of Queen City Running Co., says this year’s event will look different due to COVID and it will not include a party, and to allow social distancing, the course and timing mats will be open 10am to 1pm.

“We’ll do prizes. So, we’ll do a best male costume, we’ll have a best female costume, and we’ll have a best couples costume. So, we’ll have gift certificates that we’re going to give away for those. We’ll have age group awards given out and then the overall male and female winners are each going to win a free pair of shoes,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen says all participants will receive a Trick-or-Trot trucker hat and is asking all participants to register before the event through the link on its Facebook page.

