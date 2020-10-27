Advertisement

Negaunee City trash service running behind schedule

Negaunee City residents may see a delay in their trash pick-up services on Tuesday, according to Negaunee City Manger Nate Heffron.
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee City residents may see a delay in their trash pick-up services on Tuesday, according to Negaunee City Manger Nate Heffron. The trash services is currently running several hours behind schedule.

Heffron says that residents should leave trash out overnight. Trash that is not picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday.

Heffron did not know why the trash service is running behind.

