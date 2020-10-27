Advertisement

Michigan Department of Transportation installs reflective posts along U.P. highways

The delineators assist drivers in low visibility conditions and at night.
A delineator along M-28 in Negaunee Township.
A delineator along M-28 in Negaunee Township.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is rolling out a project to address winter safety issues on the road.

According to MDOT, almost 150 drivers have been involved in serious crashes this year. About 60% - 80% of those crashes were caused by lane departures.

MDOT is installing reflective posts called delineators along M-28 and US-2.

According to MDOT’s U.P. Communications Representative Dan Weingarten, the delineators have helped to reduce Michigan’s lane departure crashes.

“The delineators are highly reflective, especially at night and in low visibility situations,” Weingarten explained. “They can help you see when a roadway is curving ahead of you and tell where the edge of the roadway is.”

Weingarten says the posts are sometimes struck by plows, but they are easy to replace.

Approximately 250 miles of delineators will be installed throughout the U.P.

