Michigan adds more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, UP adds 99

Upper Michigan also reported six new deaths, bringing the U.P. total to 106 deaths.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 99 coronavirus cases Tuesday, along with six more deaths.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 3 cases
  • Baraga: 3 cases
  • Chippewa: 4 cases
  • Delta: 18 cases, 2 deaths, 25 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 9 cases, 1 death, 16 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 2 cases
  • Houghton: 8 cases
  • Iron: 3 cases, 2 deaths, 14 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 1 case
  • Luce: 3 cases
  • Mackinac: 1 case
  • Marquette: 28 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: 10 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 2 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 5 cases

As of Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4:50 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 5,280 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,573 are considered recovered and 106 have resulted in death. The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 6.7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 71 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 26. Twenty of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 27.

Aspirus hospitals have nine patients, with five in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has eight patients, and one more in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 patients and nine in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two patients and one more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 143,938 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.20 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 27.

Michigan reported 2,367 new cases Tuesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 164,274. Twenty-eight new deaths were reported statewide, with eight from vital records review. In total, 7,239 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 114,939. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

