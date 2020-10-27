Advertisement

Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $27.1M for Wednesday drawing

The largest Lotto 47 prize ever won was a $23.6 million jackpot.
Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.
Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.(Michigan Lottery)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cash keeps piling up in the Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 jackpot, which now stands at a record $27.1 million.

The largest Lotto 47 prize ever won was a $23.6 million jackpot. That jackpot was won by a Macomb County player on March 1, 2008.

Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com, or at lottery retailers across the state.

Players who choose to visit a lottery retailer are asked to follow safety precautions, including wearing a mask and observing social distancing guidelines.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it.

For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Whitmer administration announces grants for eligible teachers, support staff

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Under both the Teacher COVID-19 Grant and the Support Staff COVID-19 Grant programs, eligible teachers can receive up to $500 and eligible support staff can receive up to $250.

State

Whitmer: Perrigo chooses Grand Rapids for new North American corporate headquarters

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The global consumer self-care provider will add 170 new jobs and invest $44.7 million in Grand Rapids with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

State

Coast Guard informs public of cold weather precautions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cold air and freezing water temperatures significantly decrease survival time for persons immersed in the water or exposed to the elements.

News

Glow Sculpting Spa Tattoo Removal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jamie Thayer, co-owner of the Glow Sculpting Spa, about the various therapies she offers with her business, as well as a live tattoo removal demonstration.

Latest News

News

Glow Sculpting Spa Tattoo Removal

Updated: 3 hours ago
A discussion with Jamie Thayer, co-owner of the Glow Sculpting Spa, about the various therapies she offers with her business, as well as a live tattoo removal demonstration.

News

Marquette City Commission votes to prohibit smoking at parks and beaches

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Commissioners say the amendment is a great benefit to public health.

News

31 Backpacks receives a $10,000 donation towards helping kids

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Students in the program jumped from 225 students to 2,100 students once the pandemic hit the country and schools shut down.

News

Library offers early literacy program in Houghton

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The program offers a way for kids to begin reading before reaching kindergarten.

News

Escanaba’s Lemmer Elementary and Junior/Senior High school to close through November 2

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
In a letter to parents, Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Coby Fletcher announced that Lemmer Elementary School and the Junior/Senior High School will be closing to in-person instruction starting Tuesday, October 27 through Friday, October 30.

News

Watersmeet Township School District turns to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
With advice from the Western UP Health Department, schools in Gogebic and Ontonagon County have gone remote.