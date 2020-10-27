Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $27.1M for Wednesday drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cash keeps piling up in the Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 jackpot, which now stands at a record $27.1 million.

The largest Lotto 47 prize ever won was a $23.6 million jackpot. That jackpot was won by a Macomb County player on March 1, 2008.

Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com, or at lottery retailers across the state.

Players who choose to visit a lottery retailer are asked to follow safety precautions, including wearing a mask and observing social distancing guidelines.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it.

For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

