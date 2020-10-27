Advertisement

Houghton students grades 9 through 12 moving to virtual instruction

Houghton students grades 9 through 12 will be moving to solely virtual instruction through Friday, October 30.
A file photo from the Houghton High School gymnasium.(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton students grades 9-12 will be moving to solely virtual instruction through Friday, October 30. In a letter addressed to parents and students, Houghton High School Principal Cole Klein said that the decision was made because there are not enough teachers to cover staff who are currently unable to teacher.

Students will still be able to attend CTE courses, according to the letter, and varsity volleyball and football will run practices and games as scheduled.

TV6 & FOXUP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

