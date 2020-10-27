Houghton students grades 9 through 12 moving to virtual instruction

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton students grades 9-12 will be moving to solely virtual instruction through Friday, October 30. In a letter addressed to parents and students, Houghton High School Principal Cole Klein said that the decision was made because there are not enough teachers to cover staff who are currently unable to teacher.

Students will still be able to attend CTE courses, according to the letter, and varsity volleyball and football will run practices and games as scheduled.

