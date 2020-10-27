Advertisement

Going PRO Talent Fund to help U.P. businesses

Michigan Works! and Bay College are working together to make it possible
Bay College's Health and Technology building.
Bay College's Health and Technology building.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan has $27 million allocated for the Going PRO Talent Fund Program this year.

Michigan Works! and Bay College are working together to ensure U.P. businesses take advantage of this program. Going PRO awards grants to employers to help with training, development, and retaining employees.

“It could be anything from customized training to classroom training to on the job training to apprenticeship programs,” said Cindy Carter, Dean of Business Technology and Workforce Training at Bay College.

This is for any kind of business.

“This funding has helped manufacturers, healthcare providers, breweries, gyms, coffee shops, and many other industries,” said Debb Brunell, Director of Workforce Services at Michigan Works!

The process begins with an online application.

“As these employers fill out the application, they list which educational institution they want to partner with and then we work to build the training programs,” said Carter.

Bay College is one of the institutions available to provide trainings. Last year, Michigan Works! helped award $1.1 million to Upper Peninsula companies last year.

“We’ll make it as easy as possible for you. We’re here to help businesses in the U.P succeed and we’re ready,” said Brunell.

The application period opens November 1 and closes November 30.

For more information on the program or to submit an application, click here.

