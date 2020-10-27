Glow Sculpting Spa Tattoo Removal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sometimes that killer tattoo from a blurry night out with friends turns out to be a little more embarrassing once you get a good look in the mirror the morning after. But it’s permanent, so you’re stuck with it forever. Right?

Wrong. If you stop by the Glow Sculpting Spa, you’ll be able to get that ink rubbed out in a few simple sessions.

The Glow Sculpting Spa is a health and wellness center just off the highway between Marquette and Harvey. It’s a fun, small clinic of a building that entertains a variety of strategies to combat everything from pesky tattoos that have overstayed their welcome to stubborn areas of fat that need a quick zap or two.

“What we’re really see it as," says Jamie Thayer, co-owner of the spa. “Is selling confidence. It’s like people who feel anxious about going to the gym because they’re not ‘gym people’. Anyone in a gym is a gym person!”

Thayer’s main ethos with the spa is to try and give people a renewed sense of well-being and carriage, whether it’s fat loss, tattoo removal, teeth whitening, or any other of the modalities her business offers.

To see an example of Jamie in action, click up to the second portion of the video above, where she demonstrates the tattoo removal process.

You can find a link to the Glow Sculpting website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.