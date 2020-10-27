Advertisement

GLIAC, SAAC lead voting initiative

Courtesy: Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.(GLIAC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - In a continued effort to encourage voter participation, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) student-athletes will have the day off from all countable athletically-related activities (CARA) on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Collaborating with athletics administration, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) led the request to pause athletic activities to encourage student-athletes and staff members to exercise their right to vote.

In August, the league office began an educational campaign to encourage voter registration and to educate our student-athletes, coaches, and fans on the importance of voting and civic engagement.

In a recent interview, SAAC president Ismael Contreras explained that “voter education and registration was a big mission for the SAAC group, and not just for this upcoming year.” The GLIAC SAAC is also looking to develop future voter education programs that will target incoming collegiate student-athletes.

“I’m proud to have our student-athletes leading the way on this initiative, and I’m also proud of our athletic directors, who recognize the importance of this for our students.” GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar said. “As a league, we worked to encourage voter participation and wanted to ensure our membership was educated and prepared for the upcoming election.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Final UPSSA High School Football Polls

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Marquette and Pickford remain first in their respective High School Football Polls

Sports

West Pac: Copper Division makes All Conference selections

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Copper Division of the West Pac Conference announced its selections for All Conference players on Monday.

Sports

Mike Santorelli Inducted into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By NMU Athletics
Santorelli was a three-year letter-winner for NMU where he played 121 games and scored 61 goals with 49 assists for 110 points.

Sports

Wildcat Swim & Dive Continues CSCAA Virtual Cup

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By NMU Athletics
After two weeks of competition in the CSCAA Virtual Cup both Northern Michigan University swim and dive teams lead all Division II opponents as the men sit second overall and the women hold steady in sixth.

Latest News

Sports

High School Football Playoff Pairings

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
High School Football Playoffs match-ups for divisions involving Upper Peninsula teams.

Sports

Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19. Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers' game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled.

Sports

Sports on Demand Sunday 10-25

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
High school football playoff pairings, plays of the week, and highlights from the UP Girls Cross Country Finals.

Friday Night Fever

UP High School Football: Top Plays of the Week

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
The top 5 plays from the final week of the UP high school football season.

Sports

Top Plays of the Week

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
Top Plays of the Week

Sports

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.