Dickinson County declares ‘state of emergency’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Commissioners issued a second state of emergency order during the board’s meeting Monday night. This comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the Dickinson County Controller Brian Bousley, this means that if the county needs additional resources from the state or federal level, the declaration will help. He says this action is intended to support the county if they need it.

The declaration will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.