Battle for the seat: 108th State House District

Race heats up with one week to go before Election Day
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee Counties are included in Michigan’s 108th District, an area that has been represented by Republican Beau LaFave for the past four years.

This election, his opponent is Renee Richer, a farmer from Gladstone who also teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The state’s COVID-19 response is one of the key issues for Richer, saying it is vital to stop the spread.

“We really need to address COVID," Richer said. "Once we have that under control, then we can start to address other priorities in the district.”

LaFave, who contracted the virus in late September and has since recovered, says wearing a mask does work. However, he pushed back on the state government’s mandate to wear them in public over the past several months.

“I think it is a reasonable thing to do,” LaFave said. "But, the problem is the government took something that was a reasonable precaution and demanded that you do it illegally.”

LaFave also said people should continue moving forward.

“We can’t stop living our lives in fear," he said. "That is something I will not tolerate.”

Both candidates believe they should be elected because of their views on jobs, specifically for young people. LaFave has pushed for high school internship legislation, which he says benefits students financially and academically.

“Under current law, because of my leadership,” he explained, "if a high school student wants to get an internship at a local business, they can get paid and they will get credit.”

As for Richer, she proposes an “Education for Every Career” plan.

“If you look at the trades," she stated, "the median income is around $54,000 per year. So, these are high-paying and well-paying jobs for the community.”

Richer also believes that her 30-year experience in sciences, as well as her skills as a teacher, will get her to Michigan’s State Capitol.

“Having that experience in the Upper Peninsula and bringing that to the table as well (is helpful)," she mentioned, "so I think I will go to Lansing.”

Both candidates shared their views on how they would come to consensus and compromise if elected.

“I have a history of working with my Democrat colleagues from the Upper Peninsula and downstate," LaFave said. "It is my honor to do that, and I hope I get the privilege to do that again for two more years as your representative.”

“I’m excited to work with others to come up with those areas that we agree on and that we want to address,” Richer said.

