Argonics consolidates, expands Michigan facility

GWINN, Mich. (Press Release) - Argonics announces the consolidation of its manufacturing plants into one plant, located at its Michigan facility.

This allows the polyurethane manufacturer to better serve its customers by improving efficiencies, increasing production capacities, decreasing delivery times, and expanding product offerings.

Argonics' Michigan plant is known for producing high-volume polyurethane products for the bulk material handling industry such as conveyor belt cleaning systems, skirting, and liners.

The former Argonics plant in Louisville, Colorado produced smaller, low volume/high quantity specialty products, including its Kryptane® brand of agricultural rollers and precision rollers. Going forward, all products will be produced at the facility in Gwinn, Michigan.

To accommodate the consolidation, additional Michigan plant production and dispensing space was constructed. In addition to the production expansion, Argonics added a large climate-controlled warehouse to its arsenal for staging and storage.

“I am excited about the consolidation process as it will allow us to increase our efficiencies, production capacity, and offer solutions to a larger variety of customer products at a lower cost. We see potential for large growth in the future,” said Mark Larson, VP-General Manager.

Founded in 1993, Argonics Inc. is one of the industry’s largest producers of hot cast polyurethane products. Argonics creates products for a variety of industries such as mining, agriculture, military, concrete, marine, snow removal, and public works. The company prides itself on its ability to find solutions for hard-to-solve wear problems for businesses and individuals around the world. With its team of qualified, dedicated, and hardworking personnel, Argonics provides high-performance urethane solutions.

The company has received many awards including the Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence and was named one of Michigan’s Top 50 Companies to Watch. For more information, visit the company’s website www.argonics.com.

Argonics Press Release. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.