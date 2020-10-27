Annual haunted barn hosted at Dickinson County Fairgrounds

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Fairground is the new location this year for the area’s annual haunted house. There’s a longer, scarier haunt this year in the barn.

The event takes place October 30th and 31st from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time. You can drive in through the top gate, as the other gate is closed. There’s also a picture area, treats, and outdoor kids maze.

“We feel really lucky that we are able to do this and so many people have been so happy we are doing this. It’s just something to get out of the house, do with the family, and incorporate everyone. It’s been great,” said the event organizer, Mary Clark.

There is a $5 admission fee and everyone must wear a mask at all times. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.