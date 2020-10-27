A Brief Warmup Expected Wednesday
With Another Turn to Colder Thursday
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, mainly over northern portions
Highs: around 40 into the 40s
Thursday: Colder, scattered morning snow showers and flurries north
Highs: 30s
Friday: Sunny
Highs: mainly 30s
Saturday: Windy and warmer, sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: 40s to near 50
Sunday: Windy and colder, snow likely, heaviest in the northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: 30s with some fall in temperatures during the morning
A significant warm up is expected to set in during the first full week of November.
