A Brief Warmup Expected Wednesday

With Another Turn to Colder Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, mainly over northern portions

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Thursday: Colder, scattered morning snow showers and flurries north

Highs: 30s

Friday: Sunny

Highs: mainly 30s

Saturday: Windy and warmer, sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 40s to near 50

Sunday: Windy and colder, snow likely, heaviest in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: 30s with some fall in temperatures during the morning

A significant warm up is expected to set in during the first full week of November.

