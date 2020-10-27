4-H Club in Marquette County hosting virtual fundraiser

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - 4-H is a youth development club for ages 5 to 19 which offers numerous services like year-round clubs, after school programs and special interest clubs.

This year, the 4-H club went virtual and waived its participation fee due to COVID-19. The Marquette County 4-H program is now hosting a fundraiser for educational equipment and curriculum needed for kids to participate.

“We’re not meeting face-to-face. So, the biggest way to provide any kind of programming is through kits," said Liana Pepin, 4-H educator in Marquette County.

According to Pepin, most of the money raised will go towards supplies, instruction, and shipping for educational kits, but will also be used for future program scholarships.

“Down the road, when we are able to meet in person again, we have all kinds of programs, especially in the summer, that are expensive," she said.

These scholarships will help to reduce the price of events like 4-H exploration day at Michigan State University as well as U.P. 4-H summer camp.

And although Pepin says the 4-H Council has been supportive, it’s currently not enough.

”Times are really hard right now," Pepin saidn. “So, we’re finding that youth need additional support than what the 4-H Council can provide.”

With only until the end of October to reach a goal of $5,000, Pepin says any small donation helps.

“We’re always just trying to provide the best opportunities for as many youths as we possibly can," she said.

4-H is accepting card and check donations and is still accepting new members for the 2020/2021 4-H year.

