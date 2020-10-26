Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

(AP) - Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19. Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers' game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported that Mertz had tested positive. Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result. The athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days if the PCR test confirms the first result.

Paul Chryst opens by saying: “Obviously there’s a lot of talk right now about what’s going on within our team and I will not, cannot, and should not comment on anything dealing with our testing and coronavirus.” pic.twitter.com/vh7cQ1z3rY — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) October 26, 2020

