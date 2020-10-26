Wildcat Swim & Dive Continues CSCAA Virtual Cup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After two weeks of competition in the CSCAA Virtual Cup both Northern Michigan University swim and dive teams lead all Division II opponents as the men sit second overall and the women hold steady in sixth.

Three NMU pool records were broken over the weekend as the teams competed in virtual races. On the men’s side, Roberto Camera set the men’s 100-yd. breaststroke record with a 56.39 second finish while Ondrej Zach etched his name in the record books in the 500-yd. freestyle (4:35.41). In the women’s 100-yd. butterfly it was Txell Font-Cantarero setting records, touching the wall in 56.07 seconds.

Setting a pool record in the fly event, Font-Cantarero finished second overall among all competitors while her 2:14.52 finish in the 200-yd. individual medley was 14th best at the meet.

Newcomer, Vanessa Steiguf made an early mark with the team, completing the 500-yd. freestyle in 5:20.61 for first at the D-II level and 25th overall.

The women’s 200-yd. medley relay consisting of Jules Engesser, Sage Gettings, Font-Cantarero and Michaela Nelson was the top qualifier at the D-II level and took 13th overall with a final time of 1:51.40.

On the men’s side of competition, Zach’s first place finish and pool record in the 500-yd. freestyle was the top time of all swimmers while his teammate Jasper Pullinen finished fourth overall in 4:49.81.

In the 100-yd. backstroke, Thibault Auger took first overall in 49.56 seconds, while Camera finished second in the 100-yd. breaststroke right after.

Felipe Lemos finished second overall in the 100-yd. butterfly (50.25) and best among D-II opponents.

The Wildcat men took two of the top-three spots in the 200-yd. individual medley when Erikas Kapocius and Auger took second and third in 1:58.36 and 1:58.61, respectively.

Rounding out the competition, the men’s 200-yd. medley relay was the best D-II team and 10th overall when Auger, Camera, Lemos and Amir Saman-Khajegi combined for a final time of 1:37.90.

