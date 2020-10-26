Advertisement

Wildcat Swim & Dive Continues CSCAA Virtual Cup

NMU Swimming and Diving team competes in virtual cup.
NMU Swimming and Diving team competes in virtual cup.(NMU)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After two weeks of competition in the CSCAA Virtual Cup both Northern Michigan University swim and dive teams lead all Division II opponents as the men sit second overall and the women hold steady in sixth.

Three NMU pool records were broken over the weekend as the teams competed in virtual races. On the men’s side, Roberto Camera set the men’s 100-yd. breaststroke record with a 56.39 second finish while Ondrej Zach etched his name in the record books in the 500-yd. freestyle (4:35.41). In the women’s 100-yd. butterfly it was Txell Font-Cantarero setting records, touching the wall in 56.07 seconds.

Setting a pool record in the fly event, Font-Cantarero finished second overall among all competitors while her 2:14.52 finish in the 200-yd. individual medley was 14th best at the meet.

Newcomer, Vanessa Steiguf made an early mark with the team, completing the 500-yd. freestyle in 5:20.61 for first at the D-II level and 25th overall.

The women’s 200-yd. medley relay consisting of Jules Engesser, Sage Gettings, Font-Cantarero and Michaela Nelson was the top qualifier at the D-II level and took 13th overall with a final time of 1:51.40.

On the men’s side of competition, Zach’s first place finish and pool record in the 500-yd. freestyle was the top time of all swimmers while his teammate Jasper Pullinen finished fourth overall in 4:49.81.

In the 100-yd. backstroke, Thibault Auger took first overall in 49.56 seconds, while Camera finished second in the 100-yd. breaststroke right after.

Felipe Lemos finished second overall in the 100-yd. butterfly (50.25) and best among D-II opponents.

The Wildcat men took two of the top-three spots in the 200-yd. individual medley when Erikas Kapocius and Auger took second and third in 1:58.36 and 1:58.61, respectively.

Rounding out the competition, the men’s 200-yd. medley relay was the best D-II team and 10th overall when Auger, Camera, Lemos and Amir Saman-Khajegi combined for a final time of 1:37.90.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NMU Hockey updates 2020-21 Hockey schedule

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Northern Michigan University has updated the schedule for the 2020-21 collegiate hockey season on Monday on the team’s official website.

Sports

West Pac: Copper Division makes All Conference selections

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Copper Division of the West Pac Conference announced its selections for All Conference players on Monday.

Sports

Mike Santorelli Inducted into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NMU Athletics
Santorelli was a three-year letter-winner for NMU where he played 121 games and scored 61 goals with 49 assists for 110 points.

Sports

High School Football Playoff Pairings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
High School Football Playoffs match-ups for divisions involving Upper Peninsula teams.

Latest News

Sports

Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19. Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers' game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled.

Sports

Sports on Demand Sunday 10-25

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
High school football playoff pairings, plays of the week, and highlights from the UP Girls Cross Country Finals.

Friday Night Fever

UP High School Football: Top Plays of the Week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The top 5 plays from the final week of the UP high school football season.

Sports

Top Plays of the Week

Updated: 20 hours ago
Top Plays of the Week

Sports

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

Sports

Lions stun Falcons 23-22 after letting Atlanta score late TD

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta.