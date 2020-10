West Pac: Copper Division makes All Conference selections

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Division of the West Pac Conference announced its selections for All Conference players on Monday.

ALL CONFERENCE DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN - 1ST TEAM

Caleb Burklund, Senior, Iron Mountain

Gavin Dawson, Junior, Westwood

Lenny Bjorn, Junior, Calumet

Honorable Mention- Zane Beyer, Senior, Houghton

DEF. END - 1ST TEAM

Flash Gagnon, Senior, L’anse

Jon Carrion, Senior, Iron Mountain

Parker Cain, Senior, Negaunee

Xander Zapolnik, Senior, Houghton

Honorable Mention- Isaac Peterson, Senior, Calumet

OUTSIDE LB - 1ST TEAM

Caleb Evosovich-Hynes, Senior, Iron Mountain

Honorable Mentions-

Nick Jacobetti, Senior, Negaunee

Malecki Goyen, Senior, L’anse

Travis Uren, Junior, Westwood

INSIDE LB - 1ST TEAM

Garrett Mann, Senior, Westwood

Chet Hyrkas, Senior, Calumet

Bryce Pietrantonio, Senior, Iron Mountain

Honorable Mentions-

Dysean Allen, Junior, L’anse

Ted Halonen, Senior, Houghton

DEF BACK- 1ST TEAM

Zach Carlson, Junior, Westwood

Dante Basanese, Senior, Iron Mountain

Nathan Erva, Senior, Houghton

Honorable Mention- Marcus Boase, Junior, Westwood

ALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN - 1ST TEAM

Gavin Dawson, Junior, Westwood

Spencer Harvala, Junior, Westwood

Jack Borree, Senior, Houghton

Preston Toutant, Senior, Negaunee

Eli Ostermeyer, Junior, L’anse

Honorable Mention- Lukas Pfau, Senior, Calumet

TIGHT END - 1ST TEAM

Bryce Pietrantonio, Senior, Iron Mountain

Eli Loukkala, Senior, Negaunee

Honorable Mention- Jack Boase, Senior, Westwood

WIDE REC. - 1ST TEAM

Joey Dumais, Senior, Iron Mountain

Steele Jondreau, Senior, L’anse

FULL BACK - 1ST TEAM

Caleb Burklund, Senior, Iron Mountain

Lucas Nelson, Senior, Negaunee

RUN. BACK -1 ST TEAM

Nash Hillier, Senior, Negaunee

Caleb Evosovich-Hynes, Senior, Iron Mountain

Dryden Nelson, Junior, Calumet

QUARTERBACK-1 ST TEAM

Garrett Mann, Senior, Westwood

Alex Kissel, Senior, L’anse

Honorable Mention- Eli Lofholm, Senior, Iron Mountain

PUNTER

Austin Salani, Senior, Hancock

KICKER

Conner LeClair, Senior, Hancock

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

CO-OFFENSIVE POY

Caleb Evosovich-Hynes, Senior, Iron Mountain

Nash Hillier, Senior, Negaunee

CO-DEFENSIVE POY

Garrett Mann, Senior, Westwood

Chet Hyrkas, Senior, Calumet

CO-LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Bryce Pietrantonio, Senior, Iron Mountain

Preston Toutant, Senior, Negaunee

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.