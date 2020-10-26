Advertisement

Watersmeet Township School District turns to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - With advice from the Western UP Health Department, schools in Gogebic and Ontonagon County have gone remote.

“What we’ve seen in both Gogebic and Ontonagon county is that over the last 2 to 3 weeks, is cases have risen quite sharply,” said Kate Beer, health officer for the Western UP.

Beer says case numbers in the region are averaging 834 per million, which is very high.

Dr. Gerald Pease, Superintendent of Watersmeet Township School District, says the district transitioned to remote learning Oct. 21 after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

“We closed the school district down so we could clean the building. We were going through cleaning everything – a deep cleaning is what we call it – and sanitizing every room and surface we could get to.”

But what exactly does deep cleaning mean?

“We’re going through each room, every desk, every locker, light fixtures. We just clean everything that anyone would come in contact with,” Pease said.

Alongside the closure and deep cleaning, the health department is working continuing contact tracing.

“We are working with the schools to quarantine those kids that have been close contacts to positives within the community also.”

According to Beer, students are supposed to return to the classroom Nov. 4 and the health department is hoping the 2 week pause will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

