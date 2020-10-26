UPHP receives Governor’s Fitness Healthy Workplace Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) announced it was recently selected as a winner of the Governor’s Fitness Awards (GFAs).

Each year, the GFAs recognize communities, organizations, and individuals who inspire healthy choices. Winners are recognized in several categories; UPHP was selected in the Healthy Workplace – Small Organization category. This award in particular recognizes Michigan companies that create workplace wellness programs so their employees have access to resources to be fit, healthy, and more productive.

“We’re extremely honored to have been selected for this award out of such a deserving group of finalists,” said UPHP Chief Executive Officer Melissa Holmquist. “As a health care organization, it is our responsibility to be a community leader in all aspects of health and wellness, and that means starting with ourselves.”

UPHP has an established wellness committee that drives nearly all of its wellness efforts. The committee organizes fun wellness events/challenges throughout the year and provides health and wellness education that focuses on all aspects of health, including physical, mental, emotional, social and financial – all of which contribute to one’s overall health. Employees of UPHP are also offered reimbursement for monthly gym membership fees, helping to reduce the financial burden sometimes associated with getting healthy.

“Our wellness program has given our staff the knowledge and resources they need to be the healthiest versions of themselves. It’s very rewarding to see them thrive, and become ambassadors for healthy lifestyles within our community,” said Holmquist.

Although many of its usual wellness activities have been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19, the Committee is still engaging staff with virtual challenges and accountability groups, and through regular wellness communications.

To learn more about the Governor’s Fitness Awards, visit https://michiganfitness.org/events/governors-fitness-awards.

Below, UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist was featured in a video highlighting our organization, which was played during the virtual awards ceremony.

ABOUT UPHP: Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently manages the care of nearly 50,000 Upper Peninsula residents enrolled in Michigan Medicaid, Children’s Special Health Care Services, the Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage. Its network exceeds 2,000 providers. Learn more at www.uphp.com.

