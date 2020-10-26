The Cold Continues Tuesday, but Look for a Warmup Mid-week

Tuesday: Sun mixed with clouds along with a stiff breeze developing out of the southwest

Highs: mainly 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers far north and northeast

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Colder, cloudy to partly cloudy, some flurries north

Highs: 30s

Friday: Sunny

Highs: 30s to low 40s south and west

Saturday is expected to be a windy warmer day with some locations cracking the 50-degree mark.

