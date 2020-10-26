The Cold Continues Tuesday, but Look for a Warmup Mid-week
More Substantial Warming is Likely on Halloween
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tuesday: Sun mixed with clouds along with a stiff breeze developing out of the southwest
Highs: mainly 30s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers far north and northeast
Highs: 40s
Thursday: Colder, cloudy to partly cloudy, some flurries north
Highs: 30s
Friday: Sunny
Highs: 30s to low 40s south and west
Saturday is expected to be a windy warmer day with some locations cracking the 50-degree mark.
