Soil boring to cause traffic disruptions in parts of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning on Wednesday, October 28, various areas in the City of Marquette will experience traffic disruptions due to soil-boring operations. According to a press release from the City of Marquette, Tri Media Consultants will be performing soil boring sampling for future street reconstruction projects. Drivers should use caution when driving through these areas and be aware of all flagging and traffic control.

Work is planned on the following dates at the locations listed below:

Wednesday, October 28

Shiras Drive- US41 to Radisson

Newberry Street- Devision to East End

Washington Street-Rublein to 450 ft East

Thursday, October 29

Front Street-Magnetic to Fair

College Avenue- Presque isle to Front

Pine Street-Prospect to Hewitt

Hewitt Avenue-Pine to Spruce

The City of Marquette also advised that the weather may delay these operations until the next available day.

