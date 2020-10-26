Advertisement

Ryan Report - October 25, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Steve Mitchell, the CEO of Mitchell Research and Communications.
By Don Ryan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Steve Mitchell, the CEO of Mitchell Research and Communications.

Based in East Lansing, the public relations firm has been in business since 1985, helping clients with many business needs, such as PR, crisis communication, advocacy, political polling and consulting and strategic planning.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

