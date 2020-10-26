Partridge Creek Farm fundraising $10,000 for school agriculture program

ISPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is hosting a new campaign to raise $10,000 for a new farm-to-school and agricultural education program.

Over 2 acres next to Ishpeming High School and Jasperlite Senior Housing which will help expand the Farm-to-School program and agricultural tech program at the high school.

May Tsupros of Partridge Creek Farm says the program will have lasting benefits in the UP for years to come.

“It’s also preparing the next generation of our farmers here in the UP. So, by creating an Ag-tech program, it teaches how to grow at this climate, we are going to be much better suited in years to come to grow our own foods.”

The fundraiser ends Nov. 14 and as of this Monday, Oct. 26, they have reached 10 percent of their goal. For more information and to donate, visit the Partridge Creek website.

