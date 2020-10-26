OSF Hospital online mammography self-scheduling

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group is now offering mammography self-scheduling. You schedule the appointment online...through OSF’s “My Chart.”

This is for screening mammograms only. A screening mammogram is the routine appointment for women who don’t have any breast cancer symptoms.

OSF’s mammography room and new machine was made possible through Women in Philanthropy.

“It is a 3D mammography unit. It uses the same technology that a CT scan would to look through the three dimensions of a breast rather than looking at it in a one-dimensional or two-dimensional platform,” said Amy Streicher, Medical Imaging Manager at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF Hospital wants to remind women who normally get a mammogram in the fall to still schedule one. All precautions have been taken to keep patients and staff safe.

To schedule your mammogram or for more information, click here.

