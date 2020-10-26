Advertisement

OSF Hospital online mammography self-scheduling

OSF My Chart website.
OSF My Chart website.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group is now offering mammography self-scheduling. You schedule the appointment online...through OSF’s “My Chart.”

This is for screening mammograms only. A screening mammogram is the routine appointment for women who don’t have any breast cancer symptoms.

OSF’s mammography room and new machine was made possible through Women in Philanthropy.

“It is a 3D mammography unit. It uses the same technology that a CT scan would to look through the three dimensions of a breast rather than looking at it in a one-dimensional or two-dimensional platform,” said Amy Streicher, Medical Imaging Manager at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF Hospital wants to remind women who normally get a mammogram in the fall to still schedule one. All precautions have been taken to keep patients and staff safe.

To schedule your mammogram or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: In 2-day totals, Michigan adds more than 3,800 COVID-19 cases; UP up nearly 200

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
There are also 71 hospitalized patients in Upper Michigan hospitals, with 20 of those patients in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Houghton Police asks for help identifying suspect who broke into Suomi Restaurant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
According to the police department, the suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning of Oct. 25, 2020.

News

Marquette County Road Commission begins clearing roads

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Winter in the U.P. is off to an early start. Seasonal workers begin next week, so the number of people available to plow has been limited.

Latest News

News

UPHP receives Governor’s Fitness Healthy Workplace Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This award recognizes Michigan companies that create workplace wellness programs so their employees have access to resources to be fit, healthy, and more productive.

News

Partridge Creek Farm fundraising $10,000 for school agriculture program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is hosting a new campaign to raise $10,000 for a new farm-to-school and agricultural education program.

Coronavirus

LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
UpperMichigansSource.com has a compiled list of U.P. schools that are currently learning virtually.

News

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary 4th grade students move to distant learning for 2 weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Students will return to in-person classes on November 9.

VOD Recordings

Marquette's mayor explains guidelines for safe Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
Marquette's mayor explains guidelines for safe Halloween

News

Iron Mountain Public Schools online learning going well

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The superintendent says the district will meet with the DIDHD on Wednesday, to talk about county COVID-19 numbers and decide the next steps.