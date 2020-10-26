NWS Marquette office sets October snowfall record

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two snowfall records were set at the NWS Marquette office in Negaunee Township Sunday.

The 8.3 inches of snow recorded broke the old Oct. 25 record of 3.1 inches set in 1976.

This snowfall also broke the old record for monthly snowfall for October. With lake effect snow continuing to fall Monday, the 19.2 inches recorded so far in October breaks the old record of 18.6 inches set in 1979.

