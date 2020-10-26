Advertisement

NWS Marquette office sets October snowfall record

With lake effect snow continuing to fall Monday, the 19.2 inches recorded so far in October breaks the old record of 18.6 inches set in 1979.
Lake effect snow continues to fall in Marquette on Oct. 26, 2020
Lake effect snow continues to fall in Marquette on Oct. 26, 2020(WLUC)
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two snowfall records were set at the NWS Marquette office in Negaunee Township Sunday.

The 8.3 inches of snow recorded broke the old Oct. 25 record of 3.1 inches set in 1976.

This snowfall also broke the old record for monthly snowfall for October. With lake effect snow continuing to fall Monday, the 19.2 inches recorded so far in October breaks the old record of 18.6 inches set in 1979.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

