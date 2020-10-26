Advertisement

NMU Hockey updates 2020-21 Hockey schedule

(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has updated the schedule for the 2020-21 collegiate hockey season on Monday on the team’s official website. If nothing changes, the 26 game regular season will be conference only, and features three home and home series' with Michigan Tech.

According to the updated page, the regular season begins November 25th at home against Lake Superior State University and ends February 27th at home against MTU.

Whether fans will be allowed and to what capacity is not known at this time. View the full 'unofficial’ schedule here.

